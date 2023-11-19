What happened before Lakers vs. Blazers at Moda Center causing evacuation?

The Los Angeles Lakers had to evacuate the Moda Center in Portland ahead of their NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Trail Blazers on Friday. This happened after shots were fired near the venue, prompting officials to tighten security.

According to a report from KOIN News in Portland, the whole arena was put on a short lockdown in the afternoon on game day after shots were fired. The shots were fired during an altercation involving a man and woman inside a porta potty near the ticket office.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was reported that the man barricaded himself inside the porta potty after firing a shot while the woman rushed away from the scene. She was uninjured. The man was then put into custody by police.

At the time of the incident, the Lakers were already in the arena and, as per protocols, were led to a safe area until the issue was resolved.

While their pre-game routine was disrupted, it, however, did not stop the Lakers from racing to their third-straight NBA In-Season Tournament victory.

Led by LeBron James, Los Angeles topped the home team, 107-95, to stay unblemished at 3-0 in its In-Season Tournament campaign. “The King’ finished with 35 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes of play.

Anthony Davis had 16 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks and three steals while D’Angelo Russell added 14 points and six assists.

The Lakers play in West Group A in the In-Season tournament, along with the Utah Jazz (2-1), Phoenix Suns (1-1), Blazers (1-2), and Memphis Grizzlies (0-3).

The tournament is being featured for the first time this season to add dimension to the league year. It has a similar format to that of in-season European football tournaments and the WNBA Commissioner's Cup. All 30 NBA teams are competing in games set from Nov. 3 to Dec. 9.

LeBron James and the Lakers locked in for In-Season Tournament

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers know what is at stake in the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament and have committed themselves to it with good results so far.

Winning over the Portland Trail Blazers, 107-95, on Friday, the Lakers now sport a spotless 3-0 card in the tournament.

Following their victory, James shared their mindset each time they take the floor for the “tournament within a tournament,” saying:

“When you’re playing in the In-Season Tournament, we know what is at stake. It’s not to say that we put all the eggs in one basket in the In-Season tournament, but we know, when the games come every Tuesday and Friday, we know what’s it about and what’s at stake. It has been good for us so far.”

Expand Tweet

The tournament is set from Nov. 3 to Dec. 9 and involves all 30 teams. They are divided into six groups of five teams each.

From the group play, eight teams will advance to the knockout rounds (the team with the best standing in group play games in each of the six groups and two “wild cards”). The knockout rounds will be single-elimination games in the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship. The qualifying teams will compete for a prize pool and the new In-Season Tournament trophy, the NBA Cup.