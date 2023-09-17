What happened to Lamar Odom? 12 years after terrible road incident, Lakers' legend involved in another accident

Former NBA champion Lamar Odom was reportedly involved in a Monday morning car collision when he accidentally dropped his phone inside his Mercedes while driving home from a friend's place in Northridge.

According to a TMZ report, Odom was attempting to retrieve the phone at 3 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with two parked cars on the street.

According to a representative, Odom’s white Mercedes struck another parked white car, which, in turn, bumped into the vehicle parked in front of it. Fortunately, at the time of the accident, none of the parked cars had occupants inside.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision, and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) did not find it necessary to press charges. Odom's Mercedes was towed from the scene, and his security team accompanied him home.

The two-time NBA champion was reportedly cooperative and promptly explained the circumstances that led to the accident. Odom provided the owners of the affected parked cars with his insurance information to facilitate the claims process.

Lamar Odom was involved in a fatal car crash 12 years ago

Lamar Odom found himself at the center of a tragedy in 2011 when he was involved in a serious automobile accident in New York City. The incident resulted in a collision between the vehicle Odom was riding in, a motorcyclist and a 15-year-old pedestrian.

His chauffeur-driven vehicle collided with a motorcyclist, and subsequently, the motorcycle struck the 15-year-old pedestrian. Both victims sustained severe injuries and were immediately hospitalized.

The 15-year-old boy, who bore the brunt of the collision, suffered head trauma. He later succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted to the hospital.

Lamar Odom happened to be in the New York area on Sunday to pay his respects at the funeral of his 24-year-old cousin, whom Odom had stated was a victim of homicide.

“Death always seems to be around me,” Odom told the LA Times in 2011 after the incident. “I’ve been burying people for a long time. When I had to bury my child, I probably didn’t start grieving until a year and a half later.”

Odom's mother, Cathy Mercer, succumbed to colon cancer when he was 12. His grandmother, Mildred Mercer, who raised him, passed away in 2004. At just under seven months of age, his son Jayden tragically died from sudden infant death syndrome while in his crib in 2006.

“I think the effects of seeing [my cousin] die and then watching this kid die, it beat me down. I consider myself a little weak. I thought I was breaking down mentally. I’m doing a lot of reflecting,” he added.

Throughout his illustrious NBA career, Lamar Odom achieved numerous awards and recognitions. He received the Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2010-2011 season and won championships as a Laker during the 2008-2009 and 2009-2010 seasons.

Additionally, he earned the distinction of being selected for two NBA All-Star games in 2004 and 2011, and he was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in the 2009-2010 season.