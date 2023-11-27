What happened to LaMelo Ball? Exploring Hornets guard’s latest injury setback as he exits game vs Magic

LaMelo Ball suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic, adding another challenge to the Charlotte Hornets' already troubled start to the season. The Hornets guard left the game in the second quarter and will not return, the team said.

The injury to LaMelo Ball occurred when he attempted a layup over Paolo Banchero, driving to the basket and landing awkwardly on his right foot. After the play, the guard was helped off the court.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The team said in an update on X (formerly Twitter) that LaMelo Ball sustained a right ankle sprain.

“INJURY UPDATE: Hornets guard LaMelo Ball left the game in the 2Q tonight in Orlando with a right ankle strain, he will not return,” the team said.

Expand Tweet

Ahead of the game, Ball had been averaging 25.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He was shooting 44.2% from the field and 38.9% from three-point range.

The Hornets are 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 5-9 record in their first 14 games.

The unfortunate injury to LaMelo Ball comes at a time when the team, which recently saw the return of key players like Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges and PJ Washington, is on a positive upswing with a two-game winning streak.

After Charlotte’s 117-114 win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday, Hornets coach Steve Clifford praised Ball for his maturity on the court. Ball finished the game with 34 points and 12 assists.

“Obviously his vision and his ability to deliver passes is really remarkable. He’s just playing at a super high level,” Clifford said (per ClutchPoints).

“I also think that, watching him, he’s a lot stronger than he was last year so I think a lot of times when he’s driving the ball, he can create more contact and hopefully start to get to the free-throw line more, too.”

Looking at LaMelo Ball’s injury history

LaMelo Ball has had several injury setbacks in his young NBA career.

In his rookie year, he played only 51 of a possible 72 games, dealing with hip and wrist injuries in 2020-21. He still won Rookie of the Year.

He endured the highest impact of injuries last season, appearing in only 36 games primarily because of a fractured right ankle he sustained midseason. This kept him out the remainder of the campaign.

He was healthiest in his sophomore year during the 2021-22 season, playing a career-high 75 games