What happened to LaMelo Ball? Latest injury update on Charlotte Hornets' star point guard after he exits game vs. Nets

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets continued a brutal nine-game road trip with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Charlotte, which lost 112-102 on Sunday to the Pistons in Detroit, hoped to bounce back with a win.

However, the former All-Star suffered yet another ankle injury. He went to the locker room and did not play in the second quarter. Melo finished the first period with five points behind 2-for-5 efficiency, including 1-for-3 from deep. He added three assists, one rebound and one steal before exiting with 9:31 remaining in the opening quarter.

Unsurprisingly, the Charlotte Hornets offense stuttered without their playmaker running their plays. After two quarters, Ball and Co. faced a 61-49 halftime deficit.

Ball stats after exiting the game with an ankle injury.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- LaMelo Ball 5 1 3 1 0 0 2-5 1-3 0-0 -3

The electric point guard remains unable to shake off ankle injuries. He played 58 games combined over the previous two seasons because of the same issue. The Charlotte Hornets shut him down last year after just 22 games to have ankle surgery.

Ball recently returned from a right ankle sprain, which he suffered on Jan. 27 against the LA Lakers. The injury happened after he stepped on Jarred Vanderbilt's foot while walking back to play defense. He sat out five games to recover and only returned on Friday versus the San Antonio Spurs.

Fans react to another LaMelo Ball ankle injury

The reactions poured in once news broke that Ball would not return against the Brooklyn Nets because of an ankle injury:

"Lamelo ball is one of the worst ni***s to bet on. Dude constantly getting hurt and disappearing"

One fan said:

"I'm so fu**ing tired of NBA players soft as hell like LaMelo Ball. Worst sport to be entertained by or bet on. SMH."

Another fan did not hold back:

"F**k Ball

"Bruh literally fooled tf outta me"

@daeronTK continued:

"Lamelo ball has faked an injury for that brown envelope. He's banned for life!!"

@TheVaild commented:

"Another day another Lamelo injury… this man has the worst luck in the league :/ "Hope it’s nothing serious"

Ball has reportedly been wearing braces on both ankles for support. Still, he remains susceptible to them. He will have further tests after the game. The Charlotte Hornets will give an update when necessary.

