What happened to LeBron James? Closer look at 20x All-Star potentially missing marquee game vs Warriors

LeBron James could potentially miss the LA Lakers’ marquee matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. The four-time MVP has been dealing with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy since early January. It has been the reason why he has been a staple in his team’s injury report.

James has missed a couple of games already because of the nagging issue. He sat out in LA’s 138-122 win over the Utah Jazz on Feb. 14 to give the ankle more time to rest. The injury is significant enough that many wondered if he would be available for Sunday’s All-Star Game.

The four-time MVP confirmed his attendance but told reporters during the Western Conference All-Stars’ practice that he would be limited. He played 14 minutes and finished with eight points, four rebounds and three assists in the East’s dominant 211-186 win over the West.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA insider Dave McMenamin had this to say about the latest on LeBron James’ status:

“LeBron James says the treatment he will undergo on his left ankle this week will "possibly" keep him out of the lineup for Lakers-Warriors on Thursday, after the All-Star break is over.”

Expand Tweet

The latest on James is a big blow to the LA Lakers’ push for at least a play-in tournament spot. LA holds the 9th spot in the Western Conference with a 30-26 record. The Utah Jazz (26-30) and the Houston Rockets (24-30) are capable of chasing them down if James sits out for long or compromised if he plays.

When will LeBron James return?

LeBron James’ status is likely going to be day-to-day due to the treatment he will be undergoing. If he’s unavailable to play against the Golden State Warriors, he could be ready on Friday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Since the Warriors and Spurs games are part of a back-to-back set, James will likely play in only one of the two games.

Expand Tweet

The Lakers will be inclined to clear him to play against the Warriors considering the magnitude of the game. But, they may want to give him even more time to recuperate and allow him to suit up versus Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

The Lakers will need LeBron James to nail a playoff spot

The LA Lakers badly need LeBron James to grab at least a play-in spot. They have had a roller-coaster ride with him and Anthony Davis largely healthy. LA will have an even tougher time beating teams if the four-time champ isn’t cleared to play.

The Lakers still have a tough schedule ahead. They will have to face the Warriors two more times, the LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings. Part of the Lakers’ schedule also includes the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves twice each. The Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans are also standing in LA’s path before the regular season ends.

Without "King James," the Lakers might have a losing record against those teams. If the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets do well, LA could be looking at a long offseason.