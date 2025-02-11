What happened to LeBron James? Latest injury update for Lakers star after exit's game in Luka Doncic's debut (Feb. 10)

LeBron James exited Monday's game against the Utah Jazz, in which Luka Doncic made his LA Lakers debut. The four-time MVP had a collision with Walker Kessler in an attempt to take charge. However, James missed the call and was issued a blocking foul. He also went off the court after seemingly taking a hit in his midsection.

James stretched out his lower core in the tunnel before heading to the locker room in the tunnel. Here's the video of him after the knock:

With the Lakers up 30 points, James night is likely done. He finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in 29 minutes, shooting 10 of 17, including three 3s.

James returned to the Lakers bench after his exit, seemingly looking okay.

More updates to follow

