What happened to Luka Doncic? Exploring Mavericks star’s exit vs Clippers despite team’s dismal start

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic briefly left the first quarter of the game against the LA Clippers. The Slovenian seemed to be experiencing something with his left hand. On a few occasions, he was spotted checking it. Dallas’ training staff eventually decided to get him out of the game.

“Luka Doncic (hand) went to the locker room after being subbed out. He was noticeably bothered by it early in the game and continued to be. He yelled "f**k" at one point after passing the ball.”

“Luka Legend” finished the first quarter with five points on 2-7 shooting. He also had two steals and one assist. An injury to his hand may compromise his performance against the LA Clippers. Usually, he puts on an electric display against their rivals from Southern California.

Dallas Mavericks fans were likely hoping he’d put on the same sizzling show on Saturday night as he did against the Clippers on Nov. 10. In that NBA In-Season Tournament game, “Luka Magic” erupted for 44 points on 17-21 shooting. Doncic made 6-9 shots from deep and seemed to toy with the defense of two of the NBA’s best defenders.

The discomfort Luka Doncic has felt tonight against the same opponents could be a big difference-maker.

Luka Doncic returned before the start of the second quarter

LA Clippers fans probably didn’t want to believe what they saw when Luka Doncic came out of the tunnel just before the first quarter ended. The Dallas Mavericks point guard promptly sat on the end of the bench, waiting for his turn to come into the game. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd kept him out until the start of the second period.

Doncic has resumed his playing but it remains to be seen how effective he can be. He has now played 13 minutes and has tallied 11 points, two rebounds and two steals. The Slovenian has hit 5-11 but just 1-4 from behind the arc.

By the halfway point of the second half, the LA Clippers are firmly in control with a 44-26 lead. Many will be interested to see if the Dallas Mavericks will allow Doncic to play in the second half. They may be extra careful and just hold him out.