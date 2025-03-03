What happened to Luka Doncic? Exploring Lakers star's first quarter exit vs Clippers as injury concerns emerge (Mar. 2)

Luka Doncic exited Sunday's LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers game in the first quarter. After logging in 10:19 minutes, Doncic left the floor, heading straight to the locker room and holding his right hip/upper leg area. The Slovenian was on fire to start this contest, shooting 4 of 5, including 3 of 4 from 3 to score 12 points. He also had three rebounds and three assists. The Lakers led 34-28.

Doncic returned to the sidelines in the second quarter but was grimacing in pain as stretched out his right leg. He jogged around to test his ability to go and waited at the scorer's table to check in before taking his seat on the bench again.

Luka Doncic returned with six minutes left after a timeout. He played six minutes in the second quarter, adding only one rebound to his box score. Doncic shot 0-for-3 on his return to the floor.

However, the crucial update was Doncic not looking as bothered by the thigh issue that forced him to leave the floor in the first quarter.

