  What happened to Luka Doncic? Latest injury update as Lakers star heads to locker room in elimination Game 5 vs Wolves (Apr. 30)

What happened to Luka Doncic? Latest injury update

By Arhaan Raje
Modified May 01, 2025 03:41 GMT
Luka Doncic went to the locker room before the first half ended after suffering a back injury in Game 5 of the Lakers-Wolves first-round series. Doncic endured the blow after a drive ended with him taking hits from Donte DiVincenzo and Rudy Gobert. He immediately went down holding his lower back and stayed on the floor for a prolonged stretch before getting back up to attempt free throws.

The Lakers conceded a foul shortly, so he could return to the locker room for treatment. Here's the video of Doncic's injury:

Fortunately for the Lakers, Doncic returned in the second half after taking his time in the locker room. He had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists at the half.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
