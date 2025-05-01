Luka Doncic went to the locker room before the first half ended after suffering a back injury in Game 5 of the Lakers-Wolves first-round series. Doncic endured the blow after a drive ended with him taking hits from Donte DiVincenzo and Rudy Gobert. He immediately went down holding his lower back and stayed on the floor for a prolonged stretch before getting back up to attempt free throws.

The Lakers conceded a foul shortly, so he could return to the locker room for treatment. Here's the video of Doncic's injury:

Fortunately for the Lakers, Doncic returned in the second half after taking his time in the locker room. He had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists at the half.

