What happened to Luka Doncic? NBA star leaves international game early with injury ahead of FIBA World Cup 2023

During this NBA offseason, Luka Doncic is suiting up for his home country in the FIBA World Cup. The Dallas Mavericks star recently gave many a huge scare following an incident in an exhibition game.

Before the world cup gets underway, each team is playing in a handful of tuneup matchups. Luka Doncic had to exit Slovenia's game against Greece after bumping knees with an opponent.

In the play, Doncic was guarding the ballhandler in a pick-and-roll. When he was working his way around the screener, he locked knees with him. Doncic instantly winced in pain and had to give up on the play. Slovenia quickly called timeout to get the All-Star guard out of the game.

Is Luka Doncic hurt following incident in tuneup game?

Luckily for Slovenia and the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic does not appear to be severley injured from this incident. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported after the game that there is no concern regarding what happened. Slovenia took Doncic out of the game simply for precaution.

"No concern" that Luka Doncic is injured vs. Greece

After what happened against Greece, the Mavericks might grow worrisome about Doncic playing in the World Cup. If he were to get hurt, it would completely derail their season.

Following their move for Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline, the Mavs were one of the NBA's biggest flops down the stretch. In a span of a few months, they went from a top five team in the Western Conference to missing the playoff entirely.

The only way Dallas is going to get back on track after this season's blunder is with a fully healthy Doncic. He is the center of their offense, and one of the league's top players. Losing him to an injury in the World Cup would be a devastating blow for the franchise.

For now, the Mavs can breath a sigh of relief. Things did not look good initially, but it seems like Doncic will be on the court for Slovenia going forward. That being said, Dallas is sure to keep a close on their star guard moving forward.

