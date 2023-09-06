What happened between Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas?

Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas are two of the greatest point guards in NBA history. Despite both playing mostly through the 1980s on rival teams, the two superstars developed a close bond.

The two even famously gave each other a brotherly kiss on the cheek just before Game 1 between the LA Lakers and the Detroit Pistons during the 1988 NBA Finals.

However, the two would eventually have a huge falling out, and their well-known friendship would turn into a long feud. Surprisingly, the events that surrounded it would go beyond just a rivalry on the court.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That began when Johnson was diagnosed with HIV. During that time, there was a misconception about how a person could contract the virus. When people around the league found out, most players avoided Johnson for fear of getting infected.

Amidst all that, Isiah Thomas apparently questioned and criticized Johnson's sexuality, which obviously hurt his feelings. Johnson talked about how Thomas allegedly spread rumors about him in the book "When The Game Was Ours" authored by Larry Bird, Jackie MacMullan and Magic himself.

Things would only get worse between the two when the roster for the 1992 Olympics was revealed. Isiah Thomas was left out, and Magic Johnson apparently played a role in ensuring that the former didn't get selected.

Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas eventually ended their feud

After many years of not being friends, Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas eventually mended their relationship. In a one-on-one interview between the two. Magic apologized to Thomas in a heartfelt moment.

The two sat together to settle their differences in a TV special that aired in 2017.

"I would say to you that this has been a tremendous day," Said Magic "my wife, my mother, my father have been saying you all need to get back together.

"So when everybody called, I said no question we're going to do this. And just to sit across from you and relive those moments of fun, excellence, working hard, dreaming big...

Johnson continued

"You are my brother. Let me apologize to you if I hurt you that we haven't been together, and God is good to bring us back together, am I right?

Magic Johnson asked Thomas who was now crying as they shared a firm handshake. The latter did not respond verbally so Johnson acknowledged the emotions. Johnson said:

"I know man, it hurt me, too. Come here man"

Johnson concluded as both men got up from their seats and shared a hug.

Expand Tweet

The feud between the two lasted for decades but they eventually squashed it like grown men.