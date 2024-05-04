What happened to Maxi Kleber? Latest injury update after Game 6 exit vs Clippers (May 3) 

Dallas Mavericks big man Maxi Kleber exited Saturday's Game 6 contest between the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks after a hard fall in the first half. Kleber tried to finish through contact over a Clippers player, but that ended with a nasty fall, leading to a right shoulder sprain. He took a while to get back on his feet, struggling to catch his breath.

Kleber stayed in for his free throw attempts. Kleber wasn't available for the halftime warmups and was doubtful to return. He played five minutes, tallying four points on a 3-pointer and a made free throw. Kleber put the Mavs up nine before his exit. That advantage went within the next 10 minutes as LA took a two-point lead before Daniel Gafford tied the game 52-52 entering the halftime break.

Kleber provided the Mavericks an option to go big without sacrificing their spacing with his 3-point shooting ability. The Mavericks have leaned on him this series, as he has played 22.2 minutes, averaging 6.0 points on 60.0% 3-point shooting, leading up to Game 6.

Dallas Mavericks' depth shows out after Maxi Kleber's exit

The Dallas Mavericks have arguably their best roster around Luka Doncic in his five-year NBA tenure. They have an adaptable co-star in Kyrie Irving, with tremendous size, shooting, athleticism and defense supporting the backcourt duo.

While Maxi Kleber creates a significant impact on both ends, the Mavericks have other options in his absence. Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II have been solid in the rotation as the traditional bigs, while P.J. Washington can also cover for Kleber's absence as a small ball five. He can keep the spacing advantage intact as well.

Gafford and Lively, on the other hand, provide help defensively as rim protectors. The Mavericks are up 87-72 with only one quarter left. They managed to cover for Kleber's loss effectively by playing more through Gafford after his absence. The latter had 13 points and six rebounds in 22 minutes.

The Mavericks will hope Kleber's back for their second-round series against the OKC Thunder should they advance. It seems likely that they will as the Clippers have evidently not matched up well against Dallas.