What happened to Michael Porter Jr.? Nuggets forward exits final minutes of Game 2 with gruesome injury

Michael Porter Jr. went down with a grim-looking left shoulder injury in the final minutes of the LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Game 2 showdown on Monday. The forward hit the hardwood hard when Kris Dunn ran into him. He was later replaced by Russell Westbrook but the Nuggets were edged out 105-102.

MPJ looked to be in his element when he pulled up for a clutch 3-pointer to help Denver stay in the game as both teams traded baskets heading into the final stretch. However, the injury was serious enough to keep him out of the remainded of the game. Porter Jr. ended his evening with 15 points, 15 rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aharon Abhishek Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.



A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.



Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.



When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee. Know More