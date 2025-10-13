What happened to Moses Moody? Warriors suffer injury setback as rising star ruled out of preseason

The Golden State Warriors suffered a setback with less than two weeks before the start of the season after Moses Moody suffered an injury. Moody has been ruled out for the rest of the preseason, including Sunday's matchup against the LA Lakers.According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, Moody has been diagnosed with a left calf issue after suffering the injury at practice. Warriors coach Steve Kerr wasn't too concerned, hoping that the 23-year-old swingman would be available on opening night.Golden State is set to open the new campaign on Oct. 21 at the Crypto.com Arena against the Lakers. Moody is one of Kerr's options to start at shooting guard alongside Steph Curry. He's competing with Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield for the starting gig.Moses Moody started in the first two preseason games against the LA Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers. Steve Kerr was tinkering with his starting lineups, putting Moody at small forward versus the Lakers. He was fantastic, finishing with a team-high 19 points. In the game against Portland, Moody had 10 points and four assists as the starting shooting guard. He's capable of playing multiple positions, which is important in Kerr's playbook. He could also defend, so he might be the best option to pair with Steph Curry.Brandin Podziemski is also a solid defender, but Moody has been more consistent than him. But with the Arkansas product ruled out of the preseason, Podziemski has a chance to earn the gig as long as he plays well. Steph Curry praises Moses Moody for having his best offseason yetSteph Curry praises Moses Moody for having his best offseason yet. (Photo: IMAGN)After his nearly flawless performance against the LA Lakers in the preseason, Moses Moody was praised by Steph Curry for the offseason he had. Curry seemingly kept tabs on his teammates, with Moody impressing the two-time NBA MVP with his summer routine, as per ClutchPoints' Kenzo Fukuda. &quot;I would say, and maybe he could speak on it, but this is probably the best summer he’s had,&quot; Curry said. &quot;Health-wise obviously, but just the idea of he knows what he needs to do to impact the game when he's on the floor, where his shots are gonna come and all that. The four-time NBA champion added:&quot;So that comes over time, and it's good to see him out there. You can kinda tell the way he's carrying himself. He has clarity on what he needs to do.&quot;Moody has an opportunity to showcase it more this upcoming season as long as he stays healthy.