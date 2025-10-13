  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Moses Moody
  • What happened to Moses Moody? Warriors suffer injury setback as rising star ruled out of preseason

What happened to Moses Moody? Warriors suffer injury setback as rising star ruled out of preseason

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 13, 2025 01:37 GMT
What happened to Moses Moody? (Photo: IMAGN)
What happened to Moses Moody? (Photo: IMAGN)

The Golden State Warriors suffered a setback with less than two weeks before the start of the season after Moses Moody suffered an injury. Moody has been ruled out for the rest of the preseason, including Sunday's matchup against the LA Lakers.

Ad

According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, Moody has been diagnosed with a left calf issue after suffering the injury at practice. Warriors coach Steve Kerr wasn't too concerned, hoping that the 23-year-old swingman would be available on opening night.

Golden State is set to open the new campaign on Oct. 21 at the Crypto.com Arena against the Lakers. Moody is one of Kerr's options to start at shooting guard alongside Steph Curry. He's competing with Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield for the starting gig.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moses Moody started in the first two preseason games against the LA Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers. Steve Kerr was tinkering with his starting lineups, putting Moody at small forward versus the Lakers. He was fantastic, finishing with a team-high 19 points.

In the game against Portland, Moody had 10 points and four assists as the starting shooting guard. He's capable of playing multiple positions, which is important in Kerr's playbook. He could also defend, so he might be the best option to pair with Steph Curry.

Ad

Brandin Podziemski is also a solid defender, but Moody has been more consistent than him. But with the Arkansas product ruled out of the preseason, Podziemski has a chance to earn the gig as long as he plays well.

Steph Curry praises Moses Moody for having his best offseason yet

Steph Curry praises Moses Moody for having his best offseason yet. (Photo: IMAGN)
Steph Curry praises Moses Moody for having his best offseason yet. (Photo: IMAGN)

After his nearly flawless performance against the LA Lakers in the preseason, Moses Moody was praised by Steph Curry for the offseason he had. Curry seemingly kept tabs on his teammates, with Moody impressing the two-time NBA MVP with his summer routine, as per ClutchPoints' Kenzo Fukuda.

Ad
"I would say, and maybe he could speak on it, but this is probably the best summer he’s had," Curry said. "Health-wise obviously, but just the idea of he knows what he needs to do to impact the game when he's on the floor, where his shots are gonna come and all that.
Ad

The four-time NBA champion added:

"So that comes over time, and it's good to see him out there. You can kinda tell the way he's carrying himself. He has clarity on what he needs to do."

Moody has an opportunity to showcase it more this upcoming season as long as he stays healthy.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications