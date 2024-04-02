What happened to Myles Turner? Latest injury update for Pacers center after mid-game exit vs Nets (April 1) 

Myles Turner exited Monday's contest between the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers after dislocating his right index finger. The Pacers center injured himself on a dunk attempt after getting fouled by a Brooklyn Nets player. He exited the game but returned shortly to complete his free throw attempts. Turner shot with his left, missing one and making the other.

Here's the play where Turner suffered the injury:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Turner officially exited the game after the second half began, citing a right sprained finger. His night ended with nine points, six rebounds and a game-high five blocks.

Turner's absence won't impact the Pacers much in this contest. They were up 75-47 at the half, seemingly on their way to another blowout win.

However, Indiana could struggle if Myles Turner's injury is a long-term issue. The Pacers are fighting for a top-six seed in the East. They are 42-33 before the conclusion of their game against the Nets, 0.5 games ahead of the Miami Heat.

It's expected to be stiff competition between the Pacers, Heat and 76ers down the stretch for the final spot for direct playoffs qualification.

Indiana Pacers depth chart after Myles Turner injury

The Pacers could turn to Pascal Siakam to play majority of the minutes at the five. Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson and Obi Toppin could see a bump in their minutes amid Turner's absence. Here's a look at how the Pacers could line up without their starting center:

Point guards Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell Isaiah Wong Shooting guards Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Kendall Brown Small forwards Aaron Nesmith Doug McDermott Power forwards Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin Jarace Walker Centers Jalen Smith Isaiah Jackson Oscar Tshiebwe

The Pacers started Jalen Smith in the second half after Myles Turner's absence was announced. Smith seems like the ideal fit next to Siakam, providing the spacing on offense for Indiana. He's shooting 43.5% from deep, emerging as a reliable threat.

The Pacers might struggle with their interior defense, as Siakam and Turner worked well in tandem. Smith isn't much of a threat as a rim protector. Siakam might have to carry that load defensively with Smith on the floor.

It remains to be seen what the extent of Turner's injury is. Indiana will hope he's back in time for the postseason, even if he misses the rest of the season.