What happened to Naz Reid? Latest injury update for Wolves forward amid mid-game exit vs Jazz (March 18)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had tough luck with injuries following the All-Star break, as the team announced that Naz Reid would be ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Utah Jazz on Monday.

The standout forward suffered a head injury during an unintentional altercation amidst a scrum of Jazz players while vying for a defensive rebound.

As Reid endeavored to contest the shot, he established his footing; however, the momentum of John Collins' airborne pursuit for a put-back dunk led to an inadvertent collision, with Collins' hip and arm impacting the back of Reid's head.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

He visibly displayed distress, evident in his demeanor as he swiftly returned to the offensive end while clutching the left side of his head.

Expand Tweet

Naz Reid had a big first half vs Utah Jazz

Naz Reid was crucial for the Wolves, especially with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert out of the lineup. He provided them with size, athleticism and floor spacing with his ability to catch and shoot. Along with his occasional shot creation, he has proven to be one of the most versatile big men in the league.

Naz notched 17 points, four rebounds and 1 block on 58.0% shooting from the field, including 50.0% from the 3-point line, going 2-of- 4 in 17 minutes of playtime.

Minnesota Timberwolves' injury woes keep growing

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert had been sidelined for Monday night's matchup against the Jazz due to a left rib sprain, as confirmed by head coach Chris Finch during a pregame briefing with reporters.

Gobert's availability for the game was initially uncertain, with the Frenchman listed as questionable following his absence from Saturday's contest against Utah due to the injury.

Naz, who filled in for Gobert during Saturday's game, resumed his role in the starting lineup for Monday's matchup before leaving the game due to the head injury.

Additionally, the Timberwolves are contending with the absence of another key big man, Karl-Anthony Towns, who continues his recovery from meniscus surgery.

In the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns, Kyle Anderson has been assuming the starting role. However, Anderson's availability for Monday's game was in question due to lingering left shoulder discomfort, as indicated in the pregame injury report.