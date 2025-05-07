  • home icon
  What happened to Naz Reid? Timberwolves star exits Game 1 with similar injury to Steph Curry

What happened to Naz Reid? Timberwolves star exits Game 1 with similar injury to Steph Curry

By Atishay Jain
Modified May 07, 2025 03:24 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four - Source: Getty
What happened to Naz Reid? Timberwolves star exits Game 1 with similar injury to Steph Curry. (Image Source: Getty)

The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a tough setback in Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday as Naz Reid was forced to exit with an apparent injury. The former Sixth Man of the Year checked out midway through the second quarter and went straight to the locker room,

He was visibly favoring his left hamstring, coincidentally the same issue that sidelined Steph Curry earlier in the game. Naz Reid’s injury occurred after he crashed into courtside fans while chasing a loose ball. He hit the floor hard, struggled to get back on his feet, and appeared to be in significant discomfort as he tried to move around.

Naz Reid was seen on the court during halftime shootaround, getting shots up and working to loosen up. Unlike Steph Curry, the Timberwolves forward was not ruled out of the game and made his return to the floor following the halftime break.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
