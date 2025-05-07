What happened to Naz Reid? Timberwolves star exits Game 1 with similar injury to Steph Curry

The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a tough setback in Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday as Naz Reid was forced to exit with an apparent injury. The former Sixth Man of the Year checked out midway through the second quarter and went straight to the locker room,

He was visibly favoring his left hamstring, coincidentally the same issue that sidelined Steph Curry earlier in the game. Naz Reid’s injury occurred after he crashed into courtside fans while chasing a loose ball. He hit the floor hard, struggled to get back on his feet, and appeared to be in significant discomfort as he tried to move around.

Naz Reid was seen on the court during halftime shootaround, getting shots up and working to loosen up. Unlike Steph Curry, the Timberwolves forward was not ruled out of the game and made his return to the floor following the halftime break.

