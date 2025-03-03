What happened to Norman Powell? Latest injury update for Clippers guard after leaving game vs Lakers (Mar. 2)

Norman Powell returned on Sunday against the LA Lakers after missing the LA Clippers' last five games because of left knee patellar tendinopathy. The shooting guard lasted only nine minutes in the first quarter after suffering a hamstring injury. He went to the locker room before the end of the period. A few minutes later, the Clippers announced that he would not return to finish the game.

Powell exited with four points, one assist, one rebound and one steal. He went 1-for-5, including 0-for-3 from deep, but made 2 of 2 free throws. The Clippers will likely give an update about the injury in the postgame conference.

The 31-year-old made his first basket with 3:25 remaining in the first quarter. He drained a floater off a pass from Ivica Zubac. After Dalton Knecht drilled a 22-footer, the LA Clippers called a timeout. Clippers coach Ty Lue sent in Nicolas Batum for Powell, who headed to the locker room.

Before the second quarter started, the Clippers announced that he would not return due to right hamstring soreness. Zubac, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard have to carry increased roles on offense following the update on Powell.

When will Norman Powell return?

The LA Clippers will likely do more tests before giving their fans an update on Norman Powell's status. LA will not rush him to a return despite the tight jostling for a playoff spot. He could miss multiple games if needed.

Norman Powell suffered a hamstring injury in November

The hamstring injury is the second time this season Norman Powell suffered the same issue. He missed six games in November because of a left hamstring injury, which he suffered against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 18.

Powell left the game in the first half before the training staff cleared him to finish the game. He helped the LA Clippers to a 102-99 win against Steph Curry and Co. Powell finished the game with a team-high 23 points. The Clippers promptly held him out until he was ready to return.

The 2019 NBA champ got the green light to play on Dec. 1 against the Denver Nuggets.

