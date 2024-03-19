What happened to OG Anunoby? Knicks star's early scratch vs Warriors raises concern over return timeline from injury

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby won't be available for tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors as he is dealing with an elbow injury. According to sources, it's the same elbow injury that has kept him away from action for a sizeable amount of games this season. With this injury update, the Knicks will be shorthanded against the Warriors.

Anunoby recently returned to the lineup after dealing with an elbow injury. He played for three games. However, his first game back was the only one he played under 30 minutes. In his second game, the forward played 35 minutes and had 12 points, helping the Knicks win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

In their most recent game, which was against the Sacramento Kings, Anunoby registered 33 minutes of action.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This time, he's been ruled out as his elbow injury has flared up again. The two-way forward underwent elbow surgery to "remove a loose bone fragment" at the end of January 2024.

Anunoby missed the entire month of February due to the surgery.

Expand Tweet

The Knicks didn't disclose any details as to when Anunoby will be back, but they shared that he will miss some time this season. The Knicks have around four weeks left in their schedule before the postseason starts. By that time, the team is hopeful of having the defensive forward back in the lineup.

In the meantime, Josh Hart will be taking over for Anunoby in the starting lineup. During the absence of the former Toronto Raptors forward, Hart took over his spot and played well during that span.

Also read: Josh Hart gives comical remark on minutes played with OG Anunoby back in lineup

How long will OG Anunoby be out?

Losing a player in the starting lineup is never easy for any team. For the Knicks, having OG Anunoby on the sidelines again isn't a good sign as the NBA Playoffs are approaching. According to the team, there isn't a timetable for his return to the lineup.

During his absence before the All-Star break, Anunoby missed 18 games as he had to undergo surgery. The Knicks didn't share any details regarding what procedure the forward will have to experience. However, if he doesn't need another surgery, he might not miss 18 games.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski shared the news about Anunoby's status before the start of the Knicks vs Warriors game.

"I'm told that OG Anunoby is gonna be out for more than just tonight," Woj said. "That right elbow had flared up again. They need it to calm down. How long he is out is unclear, but it's certainly a concern."

Expand Tweet

Aside from Anunoby, the Knicks are missing Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson, two important big men for the team.

Also read: OG Anunoby joins the likes of Michael Jordan and Dwyane Wade to venture into world of basketball team ownership