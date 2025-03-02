What happened to P.J. Washington? Latest injury update Mavericks forward as he exits game vs Bucks with gruesome injury

On Saturday, P.J. Washington was ruled out of the rest of the Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks skirmish at the American Airlines Center. The forward exited the game after experiencing right ankle soreness — the same injury that had earlier ruled him out in their previous game against his former team, the Charlotte Hornets.

Ad

Washington missed three of Dallas' six games. On Saturday, he finished with four points on 2-8 shooting from the field and five rebounds in just 15 minutes on the floor. Per Rotowire, he will further be evaluated before the team's home game against the Sacramento Kings on Monday (Mar. 3)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Washington has played in 46 games for the Mavs this season, averaging 14.2 points on 43.5% shooting from the field and 38.1% from the 3-point line, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. His injury adds him to the growing list of injuries that already includes their bigs: Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford. P.J. Washington was questionable ahead of the clash against the Bucks.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

How does P.J. Washington's injury dent the Mavericks' playoff hopes?

Since his trade to Dallas in 2024, P.J. Washington has quickly cemented himself as a vital part of the Mavericks' frontcourt. He was looked at as the key cog alongside Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, and Luka Doncic before the Slovenian's trade. His chemistry with the All-Star guard was crucial in the team's NBA Finals run last season.

Ad

With his ability to score in and out while also offering a solid level of defense, Washington is one of the most well-rounded forwards in the game's modern history. His rebounding and size make him a legitimate threat. His injury further casts a dull cloud on the already injury-riddled Mavs unit, which is languishing eighth in the West with a 32-28 record.

The Mavericks will hope that Washington's injury is short-term and that he will be able to suit up while they wait for their center trio to get healthy. Much depends on what the results say ahead of the Kings showdown on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback