What happened to Robert Williams III? Latest injury update for Blazers center as he faces potential season-ending surgery

According to Shams Charania, Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III could be out for the season. Sources told Charania that Williams will have to undergo kneecap surgery to repair his bones and ligament. After surgery, the big man will then go through a cleanup procedure that could most likely last for about two to three months.

However, both the doctors and Robert Williams III are still deciding on whether they should push through with the cleanup procedure or go all out with the surgery that would force him to be sidelined for the rest of the season. Both parties haven't come up with a decision yet.

How did Robert Williams III get injured?

Robert Williams III, currently a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, endured another knee injury in the team's recent loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. This unfortunate event adds to the string of setbacks faced by the 26-year-old center. He previously suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee just prior to the 2022 NBA playoffs. Additionally, he missed the beginning of the 2022-23 season with the Boston Celtics due to an arthroscopic procedure on the same knee.

This latest setback compounds the injury challenges the Trail Blazers have been confronting. Anfernee Simons, who has seen significant growth in his career over the last two seasons, is sidelined for at least another month. Rookie Scoot Henderson is also contending with an ankle injury. Now, Robert Williams III, whom the Blazers had hoped to establish as a long-term frontcourt partner with Deandre Ayton, will be out of action indefinitely.

Things just keep getting worse for Portland fans. The killing blow to the Trail Blazers came when Damian Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. While many were upset by his departure, fans were still hopeful considering how the organization secured guys like Ayton and Henderson to take over the team in Dame's absence.

Unfortunately, unless Deandre Ayton magically carries Portland to victory, the Trail Blazers will have to deal with another losing season before enjoying the fruits of their rebuild.