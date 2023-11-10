What happened to Robert Williams? Latest update on Portland Trail Blazers star's season ending injury

During the Portland Trail Blazers matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday, Robert Williams suffered a knee injury. Upon further evalutation, the veteran center will now be sidelined for an extended period of time.

On Friday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Robert Williams will require season-ending knee surgery. A procedure is needed to repair damaged ligaments along with his kneecap. While he will miss the remainder of this season, he is expect to be fully healthy by the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

Williams, 26, landed with the Blazers as part of the Jrue Holiday trade to the Boston Celtics. Now, he is sidelined for the year just six games into his tenure in Portland. While on the floor, he averaged 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks.

This is a tough blow for the Blazers as the franchise re-tools following the Damian Lillard trade. As a more experienced veteran, Williams was a name to watch on the trade market in the coming months. Following this devastating injury, the team will now be focusing on getting him back to 100% for next year.

Robert Williams' career continues to be plagued by injuries

Since being drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2018, Robert Williams have proven to be an extremely skilled center. His athleticism allowed him to be an extremely versatile big on the defensive end.

There is no denying the talent is there, but injuries have completely derailed William's NBA career. Over the past six years, he's yet to prove that he's capable of staying healthy.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Williams has played in just 215 career games. A majority of those games came during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, where he played in 52 and 61 games respectively.

Aside from those two years, Williams has far been a constant in the lineup for whatever team he's on. With his season-ending injury, he's on pace to appear in less than 30 games for the third time in his young career. Injuries impacted him last season as well as he only played in 35 games for the Celtics.

At 26 years old, Williams still has a chance to turn things around. He is approaching what will be considered his prime, as long as he can stay healthy. The biggest positive for Williams is that he's always managed to return to form after missing time with injury.