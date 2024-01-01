What happened to Rui Hachimura? Latest injury update for Lakers forward, possible timeline and more (Dec. 31)

The LA Lakers faced another setback as Rui Hachimura left their match against the New Orleans Pelicans early on Sunday. According to reports, the Lakers forward sustained a strain in his left calf.

The moment of Hachimura's calf strain wasn't apparent, but he started clutching his left calf before being substituted out after a seven-minute stint in the first quarter.

The Lakers shortly announced that the forward had strained his left calf and would not return to the game. He finished with four points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal.

The Lakers lost the game, 129-109. D’Angelo Russell and Cam Reddish did not play in the game due to injuries.

Hachimura has missed a total of nine games this season due to various injuries, including wrist and nose injuries, as well as a concussion. He was recently inserted into the Lakers’ starting lineup, and coach Darvin Ham said the Japanese player was supposed to be a starter for the “foreseeable future.”

“I think this lineup that you see tonight we’re going to stick with for the foreseeable future,” Ham said pre-game (via Bleacher Report).

Now, those plans are in jeopardy as a calf strain could mean multiple missed games for Hachimura.

The Lakers have only won three of their 11 games since winning the In-Season Tournament championship against the Indiana Pacers.

When can Rui Hachimura return?

According to sports injury analyst Dr. Evan Jeffries, the duration of Rui Hachimura's absence hinges on the severity of his calf strain.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jeffries outlined potential timelines, explaining that a Grade I strain may necessitate a one-to-two-week recovery, a Grade II could result in a three-to-six-week absence, and a Grade III strain might extend the recovery period to at least 12 weeks.

Following the Pelicans game, Ham expressed a "high level" of concern within the team regarding Hachimura's injury.

The Lakers will enjoy a brief break before their next game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

Rui Hachimura's season stats

Rui Hachimura has only been a starter in five of the 24 games he appeared in this season. He is averaging 11.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 24.1 minutes per game.

The 25-year-old is shooting an efficient 48.5% from the field, and his 3-point shooting numbers jumped from 31.9% last season to 36.8%.

He is eighth in the Lakers in minutes played and fifth in points per game.