Lakers forward Rui Hachimura exited a game abruptly for the second time in three games on Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Similar to Saturday's contest against the Denver Nuggets, Hachimura left the floor clutching at his lower back area on the left side.

It was a non-contact ailment both times. Hachimura was guarding Aaron Gordon when he felt the injury against the Nuggets. On Thursday, he left the game after a dunk that wasn't even contested.

However, the Lakers' broadcast reported that it wasn't a back issue that limited Hachimura against the Timberwolves. He exited the game, citing a left knee left knee strain.

Hachimura had five points, three rebounds, and two assists on 2 of 6 shots in this contest. He was more focused on defense in this clash, with LeBron James and Austin Reaves having the hot hand. Hachimura was a +/- +21. The Lakers led 62-47 with 10:33 minutes left when he left.

