LA Lakers forward Rui Hachimura exited Saturday's contest against the Denver Nuggets with a back tweak. The injury happened at the 9:59 minute mark of the fourth quarter. Hachimura was guarding Aaron Gordon in the post. The Japanese forward didn't absorb any contact in the injured area, but exited the game right after that possession, seemingly dealing with a spasm.

Ad

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Hachimura was firing on all cylinders, tallying a 21-point game on 7 of 12 shots in 33 minutes. He was key in helping the Lakers keep their lead afloat.

More information will be made available shortly

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback