  • What happened to Rui Hachimura? Latest injury update for Lakers starter after exit vs Nuggets (Feb. 22)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 23, 2025 03:47 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Imagn
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Imagn

LA Lakers forward Rui Hachimura exited Saturday's contest against the Denver Nuggets with a back tweak. The injury happened at the 9:59 minute mark of the fourth quarter. Hachimura was guarding Aaron Gordon in the post. The Japanese forward didn't absorb any contact in the injured area, but exited the game right after that possession, seemingly dealing with a spasm.

Here's the video:

Hachimura was firing on all cylinders, tallying a 21-point game on 7 of 12 shots in 33 minutes. He was key in helping the Lakers keep their lead afloat.

More information will be made available shortly

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

