What happened to Russel Westbrook? Closer look at former MVP’s mid-game exit vs Wizards (March 1)

LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook sustained a left-hand fracture on Friday night against the 14th-placed Washington Wizards at the Crypto.com Arena.

Details about the severity of the broken hand are still pending. It remains uncertain whether surgery will be required or if a return to play this season is feasible.

Westbrook became the second player in the NBA to sustain a left-hand fracture on Friday night, following Toronto Raptors standout Scottie Barnes, who suffered a similar injury during their defeat to the Golden State Warriors.

In the game, Russ contributed six points and an assist in a 10-minute stint coming off the bench. The 35-year-old, playing his first full season with the Clippers, came into the game averaging 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds.

During the third quarter, the Clippers disclosed Westbrook's injury, at which point they were leading the Wizards by 14 points at the halftime break.

How did Russell Westbrook break his hand?

Tomer Azarly, a Clippers insider, provided analysis on a specific play that led to the player's injury, in response to his initial tweet announcing the injury news.

The incident occurred in the second quarter, just over 10 minutes before halftime. During the play, Russell Westbrook was defending Washington Wizards' guard Jordan Poole at the perimeter.

Westbrook attempted to bypass a screen, moved to Poole's left, and reached to swipe the ball as Poole advanced up the court.

Following the attempt, Westbrook appeared to examine his left hand, simultaneously signaling to Clippers' coach Ty Lue his desire to remain in the game.

