What happened to Scot Pollard? Closer look at ex-NBA player’s unfortunate condition

Former NBA player and basketball analyst Scot Pollard faces a critical health crisis due to his towering 6-foot-11 frame. Needing a heart transplant, his large size complicates finding a suitable donor.

Admitted to intensive care, he waits for a compatible heart, aware that his genetic condition, exacerbated by a virus, poses a significant risk.

Despite being a championship-winning athlete, Pollard's familial history of heart issues and his own deteriorating health highlight the fragility of life.

"I'm staying here until I get a heart," said Pollard to Associated Press "My heart got weaker. [Doctors] agree this is my best shot at getting a heart quicker."

He reflects on the challenges of his stature, knowing it may shorten his lifespan. Scot Pollard's journey underscores the complexities of organ transplantation and the reliance on donor networks.

"I've thought about that my entire life. I'm from a family of giants. I'm the youngest of six and I have three brothers that are taller than me. And people are always like, 'Oh, man, I wish I had your height.' Yeah? Let's go sit on an airplane together and see how much you want to be this tall," said Pollard.

Pollard acknowledges the paradox of hoping for a donor while aware that it means someone's demise. Yet he views donors as heroes, knowing their sacrifice could save lives amidst grappling with his genetic health risks.

Scot Pollard's NBA career from 1997 to 2008

Scot Pollard, a towering six-foot-eleven forward-center, was selected 19th overall by the Detroit Pistons in 1997, following a successful collegiate career with the Kansas Jayhawks.

His prime years came with the Sacramento Kings, notably during the 2001-02 season, when he played a pivotal role in their playoff run. In that season, 'Samurai Scot' contributed significantly, averaging 6.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game across 80 appearances and 29 starts.

Following his tenure with the Sacramento Kings, Pollard joined the Indiana Pacers in 2003, remaining with them for three seasons. He briefly played for the Cleveland Cavaliers for one season before concluding his career with a championship win with the Boston Celtics in 2008.

In 11 seasons, Pollard had career averages of 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in 506 NBA games.

During the 2007–08 season, Pollard hosted "Planet Pollard" on Comcast SportsNet, providing tours and insights. He also served as a color commentator for CSN New England.

Scot Pollard later joined NBA TV and ventured into acting, starring in films like "Axeman at Cutter's Creek" and "Jayhawkers." He also competed on Survivor in 2016.

