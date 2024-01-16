What happened to Shaedon Sharpe? Latest injury update & probable return for Trail Blazers' guard

Shaedon Sharpe will be sidelined for the next two weeks due to an abdominal injury. He missed the Portland Trail Blazers’ last two games because of thigh issues. Further tests revealed that he had an abdominal strain, forcing the Blazers to extend his time on the sideline.

Portland coach Chauncey Billups relegated Sharpe to the bench when he returned from a thigh injury back in December. He has had a roller-coaster campaign since getting the off-the-bench role. The reeling Blazers, losers of their last four games, will likely increase the minutes of Malcolm Brogdon, Matisse Thybulle and Scoot Henderson in Sharpe’s absence.

What happened to Shaedon Sharpe?

Shaedon Sharpe’s first thigh injury happened late in December that caused him to miss five games. He re-aggravated it on Thursday in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 139-77 loss to the OKC Thunder. The high-leaping guard played 21 minutes and finished with seven points and six rebounds.

The following day, the Blazers ruled him out for the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. He was ruled questionable on Sunday versus the Phoenix Suns before he was eventually held out.

When will Shaedon Sharpe return?

The abdominal strain that showed in the next tests means that Shaedon Sharpe’s return could be on January 28 when Portland hosts the Chicago Bulls. He would have missed eight games if and when he came back on the said date.

A few NBA observers have already commented that Portland’s return date for Sharpe might be a little too early. He may be forced to sit out longer than what was initially expected.

Sharpe has taken quite a leap in his second year in the NBA. He is averaging 15.9 points per game compared to his 9.9 PPG in his rookie campaign. Injuries have been the main concern for Sharpe, though.

The athletic guard suited up for the Portland Trail Blazers in just 15 games in his first year. This season, he has already missed seven games and could easily miss at least eight more.

Sharpe struggled to find his form since a thigh injury forced him out for five games. Portland will be hoping he regains his form after he recovers from the adductor strain.

