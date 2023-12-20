What happened to Shaedon Sharpe? Latest injury update for Trail Blazers guard as he exits game vs Suns (Dec. 19)

Shaedon Sharpe was taken to the locker room in the first quarter of the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns. The shooting guard played eight minutes and finished with just one rebound. He exited due to a right adductor soreness and will not return for Tuesday night’s game.

Before the game against the Suns, the high-leaping guard was deemed questionable for the same reason. Portland eventually cleared him just hours before the said game. After just eight minutes, he was done for the night.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sharpe’s absence will be another big blow to the reeling Blazers who are mired in a seven-game losing slump. The last time they won was on Nov. 30 when they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-95. They have had close losses but have not gotten over the hump during the said losing streak.

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 17.4 points per game, a big leap from his 9.9 ppg in his rookie season. He is also contributing 5.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Sharpe, Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson are considered to be Portland’s future following Damian Lillard’s departure to Milwaukee.

Scoot Henderson and Malcolm Brogdon are likely to play more due to Shaedon Sharpe’s injury

The Portland Trail Blazers will conduct more tests on Shaedon Sharpe. They might be more careful this time and hold him out. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups is likely to give more minutes to Malcolm Brogdon, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, and Scoot Henderson.

Henderson and Brogdon have already missed games this season. The rookie was sidelined for nine games while the veteran couldn’t suit up for the Blazers in seven matches. Billups will have no choice but to turn to them due to Sharpe’s injury.

Billups might have wanted to begin the season by pairing Anfernee Simons with Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick of this year's draft. Injuries to both, however, delayed that plan. When Henderson returned, he also struggled, forcing the coach to go to Malcolm Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe.

With Sharpe dealing with an adductor injury, the Portland Trail Blazers may have more time to see Simons-Henderson backcourt. Brogdon should continue his role as one of the NBA’s best players off the bench.