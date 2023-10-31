What happened to Spencer Dinwiddie against the Hornets? All you need to know so far

Brooklyn Nets combo guard Spencer Dinwiddie sprained his left ankle in the second quarter of the game against the Charlotte Hornets. He was helped by training staff to the locker room and didn’t start the second half. Lonnie Walker IV took Dinwiddie’s spot on the floor for the third-quarter tip-off. The Nets ultimately announced he will not be returning to the game.

The Nets are on the road against the Hornets and cruising to their first win of the season following an 0-2 start. Despite losing Dinwiddie early on, they’ve managed to keep Charlotte at bay. “The Mayor” played just 13 minutes and contributed five points, three assists and one rebound. He is likely to undergo tests after the game.

The injury is another blow to the Brooklyn Nets who are without Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson. Claxton suffered a sprained left ankle in the season-opening game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Johnson didn’t even play in the preseason as he is dealing with hamstring issues.

The Nets were hoping for a big game coming from Dinwiddie after the guard showed scorching-hot form in the previous game against the Dallas Mavericks. Against his former team, he scored 23 points 8-17 shooting, including 6-12 from behind the arc.

Unfortunately for the Nets, they couldn’t get that kind of performance from Spencer Dinwiddie after his night was cut short by an injury.

Lonnie Walker IV could replace Spencer Dinwiddie in the starting lineup

If the sprained left ankle will force Spencer Dinwiddie to be sidelined, Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn will need to be more creative. Without Claxton, he rolled out a no-center starting unit against the Charlotte Hornets. Vaughn played Dorian Finney-Smith, Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas, Ben Simmons and Dinwiddie.

For Wednesday’s game versus the Miami Heat, he may need to put out a different starting five. Lonnie Walker IV could be the next man up. Walker has been a solid option off the bench but he may have to come in to start the game.

Taking up most of Spencer Dinwiddie’s minutes against the Charlotte Hornets, Walker finished with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal. He was 6-13, including 3-7 from behind the arc.

Fortunately for the Nets, Lonnie Walker has had experience starting games. He did it for the LA Lakers and also for the San Antonio Spurs. Walker’s presence may just be enough to hold the fort until Dinwiddie’s return.