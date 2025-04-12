Steph Curry exited Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers with an apparent hand injury. Curry suffered the blow late in the first quarter after he jammed his right hand in a Blazers player's knee. The two-time MVP headed back to the locker room, holding his right hand.

According to multiple reporters, including Anthony Slater, Curry seemingly had right thumb pain, which has bothered him throughout the season. The Warriors star played 10 minutes and scored four points before leaving for the locker room.

Golden State will hope it's not a serious issue, as the team is vying to stay out of the play-in tournament. The Warriors are in sixth with a 47-33 record.

According to the latest injury update, Curry is questionable to return with a right thumb sprain.

