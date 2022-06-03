"What happened to Steph Curry after he gave Golden State a 3-point lead with a little runner with 6:05 left???" - Skip Bayless goes off on 3-time champ for not scoring in clutch Game 1 moments, says he "shrank" and "disappeared"

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors didn’t know what hit them at home in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors led 92-80 entering the fourth quarter on Thursday before the Celtics obliterated them in the final 12 minutes of the game.

Curry’s short runner gave Golden State a 103-100 lead with still half of the final canto left. From there, Boston uncorked a crippling 17-0 run that stunned the Chase Center crowd. The two-time MVP was held scoreless the rest of the way after that shot.

Skip Bayless promptly called out the Golden State Warriors’ franchise player after the 120-108 loss:

“Can somebody please explain what happened to Steph Curry after he gave Golden State a 3-point lead with a little runner with 6:05 left??? HE DIDN'T SCORE ANOTHER POINT. Shades of the 2016 and 2019 Finals. Shrank. Disappeared. Huh???”

Over the last few years, Skip Bayless has been criticizing Steph Curry for shrinking in the game’s biggest moments. He recalled the 2016 NBA Finals when the Golden State Warriors collapsed after a 3-1 series lead against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Fox Sports analyst has also repeatedly mentioned the 2019 championship series between the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors as another of Curry’s failures.

Golden State lost Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson to injuries in that series, which allowed the Raptors to blitz him on almost every possession.

Game 1 has just ended, and it still figures to be a long series. Steph Curry can’t continue to play this way for the Golden State Warriors if they want to win the title.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors looked rattled

The young and inexperienced Boston Celtics played with more poise and smarts down the stretch against the veteran Golden State Warriors.

One of the biggest factors heading into the NBA Finals was the Golden State Warriors’ huge advantage in experience. The Warriors collectively have 123 championship games under their belt, while the Boston Celtics have none.

Judging from the way both teams played in the fourth quarter, it looked like the Celtics were the veteran team. Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Derrick White were invaluable in their scoring. Jayson Tatum, who struggled with all the attention thrown at him, dissected Golden State’s defense with his passing.

In the Golden State Warriors’ championship runs, they were always the team that played with poise when the game was on the line.

That wasn’t the case in Game 1, and it can’t be the case moving forward if they want to cap off their season with another championship.

