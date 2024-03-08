What happened to Steph Curry? Latest injury update for Warriors superstar after midgame exit vs Bulls (March 7)

Steph Curry injured himself during the Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors. Curry rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter with two minutes left after driving in the paint. Alex Caruso guarded him. The Warriors superstar lost his footing on that play as he tried to turn and pass the ball in the corner.

Curry limped back to the locker room after that play. Here's the incident where he got injured:

Curry had been dealing with a right knee bursitis issue a few days ago. He's stayed relatively healthy this season, missing only three games, so this new injury is a huge setback for him. The Warriors are surging up the standings, five games above the .500 mark.

They are 12-3 in their past 15 games, seemingly still in contention for a top-six finish in the West standings. Golden State will hope Curry's ankle injury is not a long-term issue. However, he's had ankle issues for most of his career, so it will be something to track moving forward with 20 games left in the regular season.