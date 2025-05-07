What happened to Steph Curry? Warriors suffer massive blow as superstar injured in Game 1 vs Timberwolves

Steph Curry was forced to exit Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter on Tuesday, delivering a gut punch to the Golden State Warriors. The star point guard grimaced in visible pain after experiencing discomfort in his left hamstring, clutching at the area before signaling to be taken out of the game.

Curry headed straight to the locker room, clearly in distress. He left the court after logging 12:54 minutes, during which he scored 13 points on 5 of 9 shooting, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. He also recorded one rebound and one assist before the injury halted his night.

The Warriors later confirmed that Steph Curry would not return for the remainder of Game 1 due to the injury. Despite his early exit in the second quarter, Golden State managed to maintain momentum and headed into halftime with a comfortable double-digit lead.

Fans react to Steph Curry's injury

Social media erupted the moment Steph Curry exited Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a hamstring injury. As soon as the Golden State Warriors confirmed the concerning update, fans and netizens flooded the internet with a wave of candid reactions.

"Might be out the whole series. Hopefully he can come back by game 5," a fan commented.

"I sure hope he recovers or Warriors season is done," commented another fan.

"Let’s hope for a grade 1, which takes few days-1 week to heal, no problem Grade 2 is up to two weeks or three, with a possibility that he won’t have the same strength in the leg Grade 3 I exclude it for what I saw, would be a wrap for the season basically but it ain’t the case," a user wrote.

"Praying worst case scenario he can rest for the rest of the week and be back on Monday for game 4 dubs can hold it down if he’s only out a week or so," a fan said.

Game 2 between the Warriors and Timberwolves is set for Thursday and all eyes will be on Curry to see if he can recover from his latest injury setback in time to take the floor.

