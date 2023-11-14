What happened to Stephen Curry's knee? Warriors star pops up on injury list following 3 straight losses

Things continue to trend in the wrong direction for the Golden State Warriors as Stephen Curry winds up on the injury report. According to recent reports, the two-time MVP is dealing with a sprain in his right knee. There is no exact return set, but Curry is not expected to miss a lot of time.

This is bad news for the Warriors, as Stephen Curry has been their top player. Through his first 11 games, he is averaging 30.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 44.6% from deep.

With Stephen Curry on the sidelines for the time being, the Warriors now have to find a way to turn things around without their best player. Following their 116-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Golden State has now loss three games in a row.

Despite this current losing skid, the Warriors are still in a good position in the Western Conference standings. They currently sit in seventh place with a record of 6-5, but are only two-and-a-half games out of the top spot.

The Curry-less Warriors will face off agianst Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves again on Tuesday. This matchup will be part of the group play round of the NBA in-season tournament.

Who will start in place of Stephen Curry for the Golden State Warriors?

With Stephen Curry out due to injury, Steve Kerr now has a decision to make regarding his starting lineup. That said, there is a clear option for who should fill in at point guard while Curry recovers.

Since Draymond Green returned from injury, Chris Paul has taken on a bench role for the Warriors. He's done well as the team's sixth man, but could be in line for a promotion. Since he is still one of the best floor generals in the game right now, Kerr will likely call on him to play with the starters.

In his first 11 games with the Warriors, Paul is averaging 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists. Among all players seeing rotation minutes for Golden State, the former All-Star has the best plus/minus on the team at +4.5.

Paul won't replace the scoring void left by Curry, but his playmaking could help others do so. With him setting the table, guys like Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins might generate better looks. Paul can also operate in the pick-and-roll with Kevon Looney.

Situations like this are why the Warriors sought out a veteran presence like Paul when they traded Jordan Poole last offseason.