What happened to Terry Rozier? Closer look at Heat guard exiting game after injury against Celtics

Terry Rozier is an important piece for the Miami Heat's roster with what he brings at the offensive end and his playmaking on the court. He has only played in 10 games this season for the Heat and was seen leaving Sunday's game in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics. It has left some fans concerned and wondering what happened to the Heat guard.

In his time playing for the Heat, Rozier has averaged 12.6 points (35.7% shooting, including 25.6% from the 3-point range), 5.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. Despite some inconsistencies at the offensive end, Rozier has slowly gotten comfortable in his role with his new team.

His exit is a reasonable cause for concern for the Miami Heat as they continue to maneuver their way in a challenging 2023-24 regular season.

What happened to Terry Rozier?

Terry Rozier left the game in the third quarter due to an apparent right knee injury. The injury occurred after he fell from a collision with Boston Celtics forwards Jayson Tatum and Al Horford.

When he fell, there was not enough space for a safe landing as the paint was filled with Miami Heat and Boston Celtics players, resulting in an awkward landing for his knee. He remained on the floor after the collision and the fall until the team's staff finally helped him up as they made their way to the locker room.

Before the injury, Rozier had 15 points (6 of 16 shooting), six assists and four rebounds.

There are no further updates provided by the Miami Heat regarding his situation.

Terry Rozier's stats vs. the Boston Celtics

Against the Boston Celtics, Terry Rozier is averaging 16.8 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds. He has played against the Celtics 13 times in his career.

Interestingly, Rozier was originally selected 16th in the 2015 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics. He played four seasons there before being traded to the Charlotte Hornets for the 2019-20 regular season.

Before being traded to the Miami Heat, Rozier played five seasons with the Hornets, averaging 20.0 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. His scoring production has tremendously improved over the years, especially his decision-making on the court.

The Heat acquired him for Kyle Lowry and a protected 2027 first-round pick.

Moreover, the Miami Heat are in eighth place (28-24 record) in the Eastern Conference standings and have won four out of their last 10 games. Terry Rozier's scoring production for the team is critical to its chances of success.

