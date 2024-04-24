What happened to Tim Hardaway Jr.? Latest on Mavericks’ sharphooter after leaving game 2 vs Clippers (April 23)

The Dallas Mavericks continue to face injury woes as standout guard Tim Hardaway Jr. left the marquee in game 2 of the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers round 1 series.

Despite the Dallas Mavericks regaining their starting center for the remainder of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Clippers, they suffered a setback with the loss of a crucial bench contributor in Hardaway.

Following an awkward landing from a contested 3-point attempt during the second quarter, Hardaway's availability for the remainder of the game was ruled out in the third quarter.

Despite initially attempting to walk off the pain on the sidelines, Hardaway was unable to return to the court after the halftime break. He played for six minutes, contributing one assist, one steal and one rebound before exiting the game.

Josh Green and Dante Exum will see an increase in their playing time to compensate for his absence as his availability for game 3 remains uncertain.

In the regular season, 32-year-old Tim Hardaway Jr. maintained averages of 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 79 games, with 12 starts.

During Game 1 against the LA Clippers on Sunday, Tim contributed six points and grabbed three rebounds in 16 minutes of play despite the team's loss.

Dallas Mavericks depth affected by Tim Hardaway Jr.'s loss

In his sixth season with Dallas, Hardaway has maintained an average of 14.4 points per game while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. However, it's been a challenging season for him. Over his last 11 games, Hardaway's scoring has dipped to 7.6 points per game, accompanied by a field goal percentage of 34.5%.

Moreover, he entered Game 1 with uncertainty due to an illness, managing to contribute six points in 16 minutes of play.

With the Mavericks heavily relying on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for offensive production, they've been in search of additional contributors. Despite Hardaway's inconsistency, his ability to provide instant offense remains pivotal. The team will undoubtedly look for other players to step up and fill the scoring void left by his absence.

