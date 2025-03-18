What happened to Tracy Morgan? Latest on actor's courtside incident during Heat-Knicks game

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 18, 2025 01:55 GMT
What happened to Tracy Morgan? (Photo: IMAGN)
Comedian, actor and New York Knicks superfan Tracy Morgan caused a delay of game at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. Morgan is a regular at Knicks games for most of his career, usually sitting at courtside. However, an incident led to the momentary stoppage of New York's battle against the Miami Heat.

In the third quarter, the officials called a delay of game after a fan threw up at courtside, spilling onto the court. As it turned out, the fan was Tracy Morgan, who was not feeling well. He also bled from the nose and was unable to stand up.

The incident delayed the game for several minutes, with Morgan getting into a wheelchair and covering his face with a towel. The 30 Rock actor has had health issues before like diabetes and dealt with alcoholism early in his career as a comedian, but has been sober for more than 20 years.

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
