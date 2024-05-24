What happened to Tyrese Haliburton? Latest injury update after Game 2 exit vs Celtics (May 23)

Tyrese Haliburton exited Thursday's Game 2 contest between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers in the third quarter. Haliburton was ruled out of the game after suffering a chest injury. He spent most of the halftime in the Celtics' medical room at TD Garden. Haliburton played in the third quarter but exited the game again and never returned.

According to the Pacers' update, he is out with left leg soreness, so that makes it two injuries he is dealing with. Haliburton finished his night with 10 points, four rebounds and eight assists, shooting 4-of-8. The Pacers' going down 2-0 seems inevitable as they were already struggling to keep up with Boston midway through the second quarter and much of the rest of the contest.

Haliburton exited the contest with 3:44 left. The Pacers were down 82-71 when he left the game. Boston capitalized on his absence and stretched its lead to 19 in the fourth quarter. Unlike Game 1, the Pacers were outplayed for majority of the minutes by the Celtics, who were up six points at half after trailing by the same differential early.

The Pacers were in the game behind Haliburton and Pascal Siakam's effort alone. The latter finished his night with 28 points and five rebounds on 13 of 17 shots.

The rest of the team, especially Myles Turner, underperformed, leading to the Pacers' 126-110 loss.

How did Tyrese Haliburton get injured in Game 2?

Haliburton got injured on a defensive possession in the third quarter while guarding Jayson Tatum. He injured his left leg while trying to change directions but couldn't recover in time. Haliburton instantly grimaced in pain.

Will Tyrese Haliburton miss the rest of the Eastern Conference finals? Exploring his injury concerns

Haliburton is at a risk of missing the rest of the Eastern Conference finals. According to physical therapy and sports injury analyst Dr. Evan Jeffries, Haliburton could miss the series with a potential hamstring strain. A Grade I strain could see him out for a week or two, while a Grade II strain rules him out for three to six weeks at least.

Tyrese Haliburton also injured his hamstring in January during a regular season game against the Celtics, forcing him to miss majority of his regular season games.