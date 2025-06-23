What happened to Tyrese Haliburton? Pacers' title hopes shaken as star player exits mid-game in Game 7

Tyrese Haliburton suffered an Achilles injury Sunday in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The Indiana Pacers star tried to drive past OKC Thunder MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander but stumbled before falling to the floor. Haliburton writhed in pain as the Pacers' training staff rushed to help him following a dead ball.
The play was reminiscent of Game 5, when Haliburton re-injured his calf in the first quarter. In that sequence, he tried to blow past Chet Holmgren before stuttering and hitting the floor. Haliburton shook off the pain and returned to finish the game.
Tyrese Haliburton played in Game 6 and helped his team to a 108-91 win. He might not finish Game 7 after exiting the floor in the first quarter. The Pacers were behind 18-16 when the star guard limped back into the locker room. Haliburton had nine points behind 3-for-5 shooting, including 3-for-4 from deep when he left the game.
Before the first half ended, John Haliburton, the point guard's father, confirmed the Achilles injury. The Indiana Pacers will finish Game 7 without their best player.
Indiana Pacers held a halftime lead following Tyrese Haliburton's injury
The entire Indiana Pacers roster surrounded Tyrese Haliburton as the team's training staff attended to him. Some of Haliburton's teammates repeatedly shook their heads in disbelief as their franchise player struggled to get up. Without Haliburton, the Pacers showed grit and resilience to keep up with the OKC Thunder.
As they have done throughout the series, the visitors relied on multiple contributors to stay within striking distance of the home team. Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner, T.J. McConnell, Aaron Nesmith and Bennedict Mathurin gave the Pacers a lift.
Andrew Nembhard, taking over point guard duties from Haliburton, drained a 25-footer with 4.1 seconds left in the second quarter. Nembhard's basket pushed the Pacers to a 48-47 halftime lead.
The Indiana Pacers hope to the roster will continue to step up to survive Game 7 without Haliburton.
