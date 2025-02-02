What happened to Victor Wembanyama? Latest on Spurs superstar's absence from game vs Heat

Victor Wembanyama was ruled out of the San Antonio Spurs' matchup against the Miami Heat on Saturday. His absence came as a blur to many as he didn't show any signs of injury in their previous games. With that in mind, Spurs fans are likely wondering why their star center is missing in action.

Wembanyama reportedly caught some sort of illness. As of this writing, his illness has not been disclosed. However, it seems that the illness was severe enough for the coaching staff to decide to not let him play on Saturday.

Given the uncertainty of his illness, it isn't known if he'll make a speedy recovery in time for their next game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

“Allergies,” Wembanyama said when asked if he was ill after the game against the Bucks on Friday. “Since we came back from France, allergy has been hitting more than ever. Makes sense, but just since we came back, though, so it’s getting better.”

Victor Wembanyama notches seven-straight double-double performances

Victor Wembanyama has been named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career. It was previously announced that Wembanyama is officially in the Western Conference All-Star reserves. Despite the San Antonio Spurs' struggle to climb the ranks in the West, their star center has proven to be a worthy All-Star candidate thanks to his individual performances.

Looking at his last seven games, Wembanyama has seven consecutive double-double performances. Wemby's streak started when San Antonio faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies on January 15.

The towering Frenchman put up 13 points, 12 rebounds and a massive eight blocks. Then, in a rematch game against the Grizzlies on January 17, Wembanyama added 19 points, 12 rebounds and made six blocks.

On January 19 against the Miami Heat, the Spurs center put up 21 points and 10 rebounds. He followed it up with an all-around double-double performance against the Indiana Pacers on January 23. Wemby posted 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and five blocks. In a rematch game against the Pacers, Wembanyama added 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Up against the LA Clippers on January 28, Victor Wembanyama had another all-around double-double outing. Wembanyama put up 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals.

In his last game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wemby had 30 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks, which resulted in a dominant 144-118 Spurs victory.

