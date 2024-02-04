What happened to Zach LaVine? Exploring Bulls All-Star's season-ending foot injury details

Chicago Bulls' All-Star guard Zach LaVine will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season due to a right foot ankle injury, the team announced on Saturday (Feb. 3). LaVine is set to undergo surgery on his right foot, which is expected to sideline him for several months.

In a medical update, the Bulls said Zach LaVine would be out for four to six months.

The team also said that his choice to have surgery was decided in collaboration with his agency.

“After seeking additional medical opinions, in consultation with the Chicago Bulls training and medical staff, guard Zach LaVine and Klutch Sports Group have elected surgery on LaVine’s right foot as the next step in his recovery process. Surgery is anticipated the week of February 5,” the Bulls said (via NBA.com).

LaVine, who has been a subject of trade discussions, has appeared in 25 games this season. He has averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per contest, with a three-point shooting percentage of 34.9%, which is the third-lowest percentage in his career.

The 28-year-old has been dealing with issues on his right foot since November.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan said LaVine was frustrated by the injury.

“Obviously, he made a decision that he felt was best for his health,” Donovan said (via NBC Chicago). “I really feel like he did everything he could to try to get himself back to playing. I think the discomfort in his foot was at a place where he just didn't feel like he had any chance of being himself and contributing. And I think that was really frustrating and hard for him.”

"Personally, I feel bad for him. I know how bad he wants to play. When he can't be out there, it just bothers him. He just wants to play."

The Bulls are already without guard Lonzo Ball for the remainder of the season.

Zach LaVine to the Pistons?

The timing of Zach LaVine’s injury is significant, as it occurred just before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Before the Bulls announced LaVine’s injury, there were reports of a possible deal between Chicago and the Detroit Pistons brewing.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Zach Lowe, the Pistons have consistently shown interest in LaVine, who is in the second season of a five-year, $210 million deal.

The Pistons, owners of the worst record in the NBA (6-42), are said to be exploring avenues to enhance their performance and climb out of the bottom of the standings.

The Pistons recently acquired Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala from the Washington Wizards for Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers, and two second-round draft picks.

However, with LaVine's injury, there are uncertainties regarding whether the Pistons will pursue a trade for him before the deadline or wait until the offseason.

