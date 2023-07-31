“What happens is another topic” - Luka Doncic aims to win FIBA World Cup 2023 for Slovenia

With the FIBA world cup on the horizon, Luka Doncic is likely looking to be crowned a world champion. Doncic is coming off an impressive season for the Dallas Mavericks, which will give the Slovenian national team hope of a chance at competing for a gold medal.

When discussing his hopes for the upcoming tournament, Luka Doncic noted how his goal - and the national team - is to win the FIBA world cup, just as it would be with any other tournament.

"The goal is always the same. Every time we go to a championship, the goal is to win it," Luka Doncic said. "What happens is another topic. The goal is always the same for me."

Doncic added:

"I feel better this year. It can also be seen. Anze Macek [strength and conditioning coach of the Slovenian NT] chased and pushed me well. Praise him."

Heading into the FIBA world cup, Luka Doncic will be among the most talented players in the tournament. However, the USA National Team is littered with young, athletic, high-level NBA talent and will remain the favorites to win the tournament. Furthermore, Team USA is led by an impressive coaching staff, highlighted by Steve Kerr and Erik Spoelstra.

Grant Williams praises Luka Doncic's offensive skillset

During his time in the NBA, Luka Doncic has proven himself as an elite offensive force. While not explosive nor quick, Doncic always finds his spots and takes high-quality looks. When speaking on a recent episode of Tidal League's 'Run Your Race' podcast, Grant Williams discussed Luka Doncic's offensive skillset.

"The thing is about Luka... back when he was rookie, he was dunking on people," said Williams. "Nowadays, he's showing just regular old slow step layups and you're like, 'Come on, bro.' ... Versus Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] he's working for the buckets... you feel like you're making him work a little bit. Versus Luka, I feel like he's just like, 'I made it.' Chillin."

Now, Luka Doncic will be looking to show his FIBA competition how tough it is to guard him and to stop him from getting to his desired spot on the floor. There's a very real chance Luka Doncic will end the World Cup among the top scorers and playmakers of the tournament - whether that's enough to earn him a gold medal is another story - only time will tell.

