What happens if you don't get drafted in NBA Draft? Future of undrafted players explored

On Thursday night, a new wave of young players will enter the league via the NBA Draft. This will be a big moment for some, but others might have to face the reality of not hearing their name called.

This year, there will only be 58 selections in the NBA Draft. The Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls had to forefit their second-round pick due to tampering charges. For the field of prospects, this lowers their chances of getting picked even more.

For those who go undrafted, there is multiple routes they can go. Under new rules, if a player still has eligibility left, they have the option to go back to college if they don't get picked. If that isn't an option, then they go through the journey of being an undrafted free agent.

Just because someone goes undrafted doesn't mean they won't walk away with a deal on draft night. Once the final picks are done, teams begin eyeing up prospects who weren't selected. They can offer them two-way contracts, or exhibit-10 deals that allow them to play in Summer League and the G-League. It's certainly not the traditional route, but it still opens the door to landing on an NBA roster.

What notable players have gone undrafted in the NBA Draft?

Throughout the history of the NBA, there have been plenty of players who didn't get picked in the NBA Draft but still had good careers. Some have even managed to make it to the Hall of Fame.

When it comes to undrafted players in the NBA, Ben Wallace is one of the first names that gets mentioned. During his 16 years in the league, Wallace was a four-time All-Star, four-time Defensive Player of the Year and won a championship in 2004 with the Detroit Pistons. Wallace was eventually inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

Looking at their current landscape of players, Fred VanVleet is someone who went undrafted but still managed to carve out a good career. He is a one-time All-Star, and won a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. On top of this, he might sign the largest contract in history this summer by an undrafted player.

Another notable undrafted player in the league today is LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves. He initially signed a two-way deal with the team, and now might be on his way to inking a $100 deal in restricted free agency this offseason.

