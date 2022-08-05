“What happens if James Harden is average?… The Sixers reward him with a 47 million dollar contract?” - Bobby Marks believes Harden and former NBA champion are the most fascinating free agents next year

James Harden's contract renewal dominated the headlines earlier in the summer. There was speculation that the Philadelphia 76ers superstar would sign a max extension. However, the franchise and the player came in accordance to take less money so that the roster could be improved.

However, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the NBA is taking a closer look into the deal, investigating for tampering. Marks, a front-office expert, said Philadelphia could reward Harden with a $14 million pay raise for the 2023-24 season if he performs poorly this season.

"Here's the deal: There is a difference between tampering and salary-cap circumvention," Marks, a former NBA executive, said. "Salary-cap circumvention is basically having a handshake agreement with James Harden saying, 'You know what, you take 33 and next year we're going to give you ... 47.

"We'll make the $14 million difference, and we're going to give you a four-year $200 million dollar contract.' What happens if James Harden is average at best, his game continues to decline? Do the Sixers reward him with a 47 million dollar contract? Does the league look at it and say, 'This guy is not a $47 million player.' That's where the grey area is going to be."

Harden has a player option for the 2023-24 season with the Philadelphia 76ers worth around $47 million. Since the former MVP took less money this summer, the franchise has been able to acquire P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. to improve the roster.

Significance of James Harden's paycut

James Harden could have been given a max contract extension worth over $270 million that was payable over five years. However, considering his recent performances and injuries over the last few years and his age, there were massive doubts Philadelphia would make such an offer. Harden will turn 33 later this month.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Harden is one of 3 players ever with 3,000 points in the postseason and no NBA championship ring.



Most Playoff Points Without NBA Title - NBA History

4,761 Karl Malone

3,623 Elgin Baylor

It was also unlikely any other team would have offered Harden such a mammoth contract that would pay him around $60 million at age 37.

As it was, the pair agreed on a two-year deal with the second year being a player option. The deal is worth $68 million, and this allowed Philadelphia to acquire players like De'Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker. This provides the franchise with much-needed depth and helps them gear up for a formidable assault at a championship.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The 76ers shot 0-10 from 3-pt off James Harden's passes.



That was tied for the worst 3-pt shooting off a player's passes in the last 8 playoffs.



The Celtics shot 0-10 on threes off Isaiah Thomas' passes in 2016. The 76ers shot 0-10 from 3-pt off James Harden's passes.That was tied for the worst 3-pt shooting off a player's passes in the last 8 playoffs.The Celtics shot 0-10 on threes off Isaiah Thomas' passes in 2016. https://t.co/eEs0gPx2u6

This will also help Harden silence his critics and bag that massive max extension. Should he return to MVP-level ways, Harden could turn down the player option for 2023-24 and sign a long-term contract with either Philadelphia or elsewhere.

