What happens if NBA game ends in draw after 4th quarter? Rules explained

Often, there are NBA games that go down the wire, and teams end up tying the score in the final seconds of the game. In instances like these, the contest heads into overtime if the game is tied in the regular stretch.

The overtime is a five-minute extension provided to both teams where they play for the extra time to determine a result. In the league, overtime periods follow regulation time.

As is the norm, it begins with a jump ball at mid-court, with both teams fighting it out for a result for the next five minutes. According to rule no.5 of the NBA rulebook:

"If the score is tied at the end of the fourth period, play shall resume in 2:30 without a change of baskets for any of the overtime periods required."

The overtime also sees each team have two timeouts. Previously, sides were given three. The entire duration of OT is played with no sudden-death provision. Should the game be tied in the additional minutes, teams will be required to play another overtime period.

Each team is entitled to one coach's challenge in the game. If this side does not use the challenge during regulation, the call can be challenged in overtime. In the final two minutes of the game, the coach's challenge cannot be used for a goal-tending decision, a basket interference, or even an out-of-bounds violation.

What was the longest game in NBA history?

The longest game in NBA history saw six overtimes. The Indianapolis Olympians took on the Rochester Royals and emerged victorious, but not without the game seeing half a dozen extensions. The final score was 75-73, perhaps not a lot when looked at from a modern-day perspective, but back then it was a humdinger of a game.

The other contest that came close was a five OT game between the Syracuse Nationals and the Anderson Packers. Led by Johnny Macknowski's 21 points, the Nationals won the game 125-123.

A Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks skirmish in 2019 went into four OTs. The former scored a massive 168 points to defeat the Hawks 168-161. The contest between both teams lasted three hours and 35 minutes.

Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine was impressive with 47 points and played 55 minutes. It was a massive win for the Windy City considering the two-time NBA Slam Dunk champion had torn his ACL before and shouldered the immense workload.