What happens when NBA takes away draft picks? Taking a closer look

Sometimes, when an NBA team has breached one of the league's policies, the team will be punished by being stripped of a future draft asset. When that happens, the punishment doesn't only hurt the team; it also hurts a potential incoming player.

When the NBA strips a team of a draft pick, that year's draft is then shortened, so there are only 59 selections rather than 60. If multiple teams have been stripped of picks for that season, then the draft also shrinks to ensure the lottery odds and draft selections remain intact.

Back in 2021, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported how some NBA executives were confused by the NBA's decision to strip teams of second-round draft picks, as it serves to punish a potential incoming player more than it does the NBA team in question.

"Why are we punishing players by reducing the number of picks that are made in the NBA draft?" one executive said to Givony. "Players work their entire careers to get to the point that they can hear their names called on draft night. It's completely unfair to them to have fewer bestowed that honor because of backroom shenanigans that are entirely out of their control."

Unfortunately, there doesn't appear to be any desire from the NBA to change the way forfeited draft picks affect the actual draft process, so during those years, fewer players will continue to enter the NBA as a result. Of course, that doesn't mean teams can't extend offers to those undrafted players, although it does remove a certain layer of security, as undrafted rookie contracts usually have fairly light guarantees attached to them.

Over 100 candidates withdraw from the 2023 NBA Draft

According to NBA.com, 108 early-entry draft candidates have removed themselves from consideration to enter the league this year. By removing their names from the entry process ahead of the June 12 deadline, those players will no longer be considered potential candidates in the upcoming draft cycle.

Of those players to remove their names, Zach Edey and Reece Beekman are significant headlines, with both having been expected to hear their names called on draft night. However, neither Edey nor Beekman was projected to be first-round selections, so it's likely they chose to try and continue building value by returning to the collegiate level for another season.

Still, withdrawing from the draft is always a risk, as, for every year you spend in college, you become less enticing to NBA teams, as they view the player's potential on a smaller scale. However, some contending teams do prefer longer-tenured college players, as they often enter the NBA with more polish and poise than their one-and-done counterparts.

In truth, though, every player will make the decision they feel gives them the best chance of long-term success in their career, and for some, continuing to develop in the collegiate system, away from the distractions that come with being in the NBA, is what they deem best for their development.

The 2023 NBA Draft will take place on June 22 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.

