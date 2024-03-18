What happens if a team wins division title in NBA? Rules and advantage explained

As the NBA season comes to a close, teams are starting clinch playoff spots and division titles. While it is an achievement that most teams have a banner for in their arena, winning a division doesn't mean much.

When a team wins their division, it doesn't do anything extra for them. When it comes to the playoffs, overall record is what matters the most. Winning a division only holds weight in a tiebreaker scenario. If two teams are tied in the standings, a division winner will get the higher seed over a team not leading their division.

Doing well in your division also comes in handy with some of the deeper NBA tiebreakers. In the event two teams in the same division are tied in the standings and split the season series, win-loss percentage in the division breaks the tie.

As of now, no team has clinched a division title yet this season. However, the Boston Celtics are knocking on the door of doing so. If they win their next game and the New York Knicks lose, Boston will clinch the Atlantic division.

What is the meaning of division title in NBA?

The meaning of a division tile in the NBA means a team had the best overall record. Due to the increased volume of in-division games, typically the winner has the best division record as well.

Like playoff seeding, division title is based soley around overall regular season success. Posting the best record not only lands you a higher seed, but a division title for some as well.

In other sports, securing a division title has a deeper meaning. However, that isn't the case in the NBA. It could be a goal for some teams who are looking to take towards contention, but in the grand scheme of things, it doens't have much significance.

Almost every team has a banner in their arena for their division title victories. That said, they are very different from championship banners. While title banners get a new one for each victory, teams typically just list all their divison titles on a singular banner.

The main purpose of divisions in the NBA is for teams to play their neighboring teams more often. Teams play their division rivals four times a year, while only playing every other team two to three times.

How are divisions broken down in the NBA?

Here is a full breakdown of each division in the league:

Atlantic: Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors

Central: Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons

Southeast: Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards

Northeast: OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers

Pacific: LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns

Southwest: New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs