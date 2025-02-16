"What the heck is that" - Former 6MOTY echoes Draymond Green's 'boring' NBA take, calls out analytics for making players ‘robotic’

Ahead of this year's All-Star Game, Draymond Green gave his honest opinion on the modern NBA game. Following his bold remark, one former player took to social media to defend his thoughts.

During a media availability on Saturday afternoon, Green was asked about today's product. He bluntly said things are boring due to everything being centered around playing fast and getting up a lot of 3-point shots.

As expected, the clip of Draymond Green's comment quickly spread on social media. Among those to react was former Phoenix Suns forward Eddie Johnson. He agreed with what Green had to say, going as far as calling players robotic due to how solidified roles are in today's NBA.

"Draymond is 100% right. We run one play 95% of the time. Pick and Roll, pick and space, pick and target. Off the ball plays are non existent. Players are being used like robots and given a title, 3 and D, what the heck is that. I was a ball player."

Johnson, now a broadcaster for the Suns, spent 17 years in the NBA. Phoenix was one of his many stops, and where he had some of the most success. Johnson's lone career accolade came as a member of the Suns, winning Sixth Man of the Year in the 1988-89 season.

Draymond Green credits Jimmy Butler for increased belief within the Golden State Warriors

When he wasn't giving his take on the NBA as a whole, Draymond Green touched on his team heading into the final stretch of the season. He praised the roster's latest addition for helping raise the belief of the group as a whole.

After a year of trying to make a big upgrade, the Golden State Warriors were finally able to execute a big trade at the deadline. They parted with Andrew Wiggins and various other pieces to land Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.

Butler had a chance to suit up a few times for the Warriors before the break, but now had a week off to get himself acclimated. In his brief time with the team, the former All-Star has seemed to have an immediate impact.

While speaking with the media on Saturday night, Draymond Green was asked about the Warriors looking like a more engaged team as of late. He quickly cited Butler as the reason for their recent paradigm shift.

"Shoutout to Jimmy Butler," Green said. "Completely changed the belief of this team."

With another proven playoff performer on the roster, Butler has made the Warriors a bit of a dark horse team in the Western Conference. That said, they still have a ways to go in these final weeks. Coming out of the break, they are narrowly clinging on to the last spot in the play-in tournament.

