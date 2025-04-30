"What the helly game winner" - Tyrese Haliburton's GF Jade Jones drops wholesome reaction after Pacers star ices Bucks 

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton's longtime girlfriend Jade Jones celebrated his game-winner in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. She shared her reaction with a post on social media.
Jones posted a carousel of photos of her on Instagram following the Pacers' gutsy 119-118 come-from-behind overtime victory over the Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
"What the helly game winner," she wrote in the caption of the post.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Tyrese Haliburton had his imprint all over the victory, leading the Pacers in an 8-0 run over the final 40 seconds of overtime. He capped things off by scoring the go-ahead lay-up off Giannis Antetokounmpo's defense with 1.3 seconds left to pull the rug from under the Bucks and eliminate Milwaukee from the playoffs.
Haliburton top-scored for Indiana with 26 points, to go along with nine assists. Aaron Nesmith, who also came up big in OT, with a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, had a triple-double of 30 points, 20 rebounds and 13 assists on the night. Gary Trent Jr. scored 33 points, 12 in overtime, but committed a turnover that eventually cost them the game.
Tyrese Haliburton touts solid team effort down the stretch to secure Game 5 win
Haliburton said they just stayed the course and believed in themselves in hacking out their 119-118 series-clinching overtime victory over the Bucks in Game 5 on Tuesday.
He made the game-winning basket with 1.3 seconds remaining on the clock but touted that it was a collective effort that led him to it.
"We knew if we stayed solid down there, we can force a turnover and we knew what we can do offensively... they kept trusting me and I continued making plays," Haliburton said postgame.
Down a point at 118-117, the Pacers forced a turnover with 10.8 seconds remaining. In the ensuing play, they set up to take the final shot and put the ball in Haliburton's hands.
Defended by Antetokounmpo, the Pacers star drove to the basket and scored a tough lay-up to hand his team the lead, 119-118, with 1.3 seconds to go.
Trent then had a chance to win it for the Bucks, but his desperation heave failed to hit the mark.
The Pacers face the Eastern Conference top-seed Cleveland Cavaliers next in the semi-finals.
Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.